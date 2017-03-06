The UK Might Be Getting An EXTRA Public Holiday This Summer

A bit of good news to brighten up your Monday – we could be getting an extra day off in June to mark the Queen’s 65th year on the throne.
Tomorrow, MPs will debate whether there should be an extra public holiday this summer to celebrate her Sapphire Jubilee, as there was in 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee.
Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell said it would be a “missed opportunity” if the country didn’t celebrate the Queen’s achievement, and the public could spend the day throwing street parties and other events, the Evening Standard reported.
(Alternatively, you could spend it drinking Pimm’s in a pub garden or doing whatever else you so please! You don't have to be a monarchist to appreciate a day off, after all.)
Advertisement
If Rosindell's Queen's Sapphire Jubilee Bill passes, it will guarantee us a day off across the UK, its overseas territories and Crown dependencies.
"It's almost certainly going to be a very long time before any monarch gets anywhere near 65 years,” the MP said.
"It's the first time we've had any Sapphire Jubilee and if we let this go by and don't have some sort of national day of celebration, it'll be a missed opportunity.
"It's also for the young people – I remember the Silver Jubilee as a kid and learnt how important these national occasions are."
We couldn’t agree more.
Rosindell said Prime Minister Theresa May has responded positively to the idea, too. Fingers crossed that Parliament feels the same!
Advertisement