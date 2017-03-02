Your hungover self could only ever dream of this news. McDonald’s is considering launching a home delivery service in the UK. Yaaaas!
Yep, those chicken nugget or Big Mac cravings could soon finally be satisfied from the comfort of your own sofa.
The fast-food monolith already delivers in countries including China, South Korea and Singapore. But it now wants to become the “global leader in delivery” and expand the service to the UK, US, France, Germany and Canada, the Daily Mail reported.
Nearly three-quarters of the populations of those five countries live within three miles of a McDonald’s, meaning the food could even still be hot when it arrives at your door. Result!
Encouraged by the rapid expansion of food delivery in these markets, the company said in a statement that it's “uniquely positioned to become the global leader in delivery” because of its “extraordinary footprint”.
"McDonald's is already one of the largest providers of delivered food in the world, with annual Systemwide delivery sales of nearly $1billion across various markets including China, South Korea and Singapore," it said.
"China has tripled its delivery business since its launch in 2008. In 2016 alone, China's delivery business grew 30%."
Last December, McDonald's said it would be testing out delivery via UberEATS in Florida from January 2017, and will also launch a mobile ordering app in its bid to keep up with the current trend for speed and convenience in food.
The chain, which has lost more than 500 million customers since 2012, admitted it had lost ground to its quick-service competitors, and is clearly trying to up its game.
Customers who use the new app will have the option of picking up their food from the kerb or through one of the chain's drive-thru windows by reading a code to the employee, reported the Daily Mail.
Quick and easy hangover food? We're loving it.
