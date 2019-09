Why Women Are Going On Strike In Ireland Today

Since Halappanavar’s death, both sides of the abortion debate have become more vocal. Pro-life groups like Youth Defence and Pro Life Campaign have organised vigils and taken out ads with slogans like “Abortion tears her life apart” and “The abortion bill won't make women safer, it will just kill babies.” The pro-choice camp, meanwhile, are putting their politics front and centre with clothes and bags brandishing the word ‘ Repeal ’ and publicly sharing abortion stories in a bid to give voice to the women that have been silenced in a country that insists they are criminals. In response to this growing pressure, the government has called a ‘Citizens Assembly’ , a random selection of 100 people who will look at the Eighth Amendment and make non-binding recommendations to the government. Only when the group has come back with these recommendations will the government decide whether to call a referendum – and that could be as late as the end of 2018.