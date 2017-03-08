Why Women Are Going On Strike In Ireland Today

Strike 4 Repeal has been accused of being too radical and alienating the middle ground, but the response proves otherwise. So far, the group has received widespread support across Ireland and abroad. With solidarity actions planned for Berlin, New York, Belfast, Buenos Aires, and multiple towns in the UK, it’s clear that others share the sense of urgency. Two women from Trinity College Dublin, who have helped organise a strike among students there, told Refinery29 why they plan to participate. Rachel Skelly says, “I am striking because the consequences of my sexuality have always been my fault,” while Sadhbh Sheeran tells us that “in Ireland, everyone is born with the same rights and everyone dies with the same rights but in the middle of their lives half the population has their right to bodily autonomy taken away. Ireland's reproductive rights make me embarrassed to be Irish.”