When the transformation day came, I sat for hours getting my makeup done. To be honest, it was agony. I admit I was pessimistic, but after seeing my face with a think layer of foundation and concealer, it struck a nerve. To my surprise, I looked great! The blemishes on my face were reduced, hidden even. And while I never had a problem showing my bare face (I rock it every day), there was something refreshing about seeing myself like this. But a few hours into the shoot my hate for makeup reared its ugly head.