Witches Worldwide Will Cast A Spell On Donald Trump Tomorrow

Donald Trump had better watch his back, because witches around the world are planning to cast a spell on the president tomorrow.
Not content with protesting, signing petitions or writing to their representatives, members of the witchcraft community are coming together to effect political change through magic.
The aim of the spell is to prevent Trump from doing harm, rather than to harm him, according to a document outlining details of the spell that has been circulating on social media and witchcraft forums.
The “mass binding ritual” will be “performed at midnight on every waning crescent moon until Donald Trump is removed from office”, according to the Facebook group, which has amassed nearly 1,000 likes so far.
The organisers claim it will be the “largest mass binding spell in history” and there are even a series of hashtags to mark the event: #magicresistance, #bindtrump and #feb24.
Witches worldwide, regardless of their level of experience, are being urged to join in, individually and in groups, to “focus their consciousness to prevent Donald Trump from doing harm”.
The spell document, which is said to have been created by an anonymous “member of a private magical order”, clearly states that binding, “which seeks to restrain someone from doing harm”, is different from cursing or hexing, which aim “to inflict harm on the target(s)”.
“It is understood, in this context, that binding does not generate the potential negative blowback from cursing/hexing/crossing, nor does it harm the caster’s karma,” the document reads. That’s alright, then.
It also sketches out the specifics of the spell. To participate, witches will need the following items:
- An unflattering photo of Trump
- A tower tarot card (from any deck)
- A pin or small nail (to inscribe the candle with Trump's name)
- A white candle, representing the element of fire
- A small bowl of water, representing elemental water
- A small bowl of salt, representing elemental earth
- A feather, representing the element of air
- Matches or a lighter
- An ashtray or dish of sand
Other optional items include a piece of pyrite (fool’s gold), sulphur, black thread and a baby carrot as a substitute for an orange candle.
Participants are instructed to light the candles while reciting the spell, before setting fire to the photo of Trump and blowing out the orange candle while “visualising Trump blowing apart into dust or ash”.
For those not wanting to imagine Trump blowing apart, there is an alternate ending that involves imagining “a bright light emerging from the darkness and gradually being revealed as the flaming torch of the Statue of Liberty.”
