Just one of the four customised £5 notes worth as much as £50,000 is still waiting to be found. The special fivers each feature a tiny portrait of Jane Austen created by Birmingham-based engraver Graham Short, one of the world's leading micro-artists. The engravings, which are each accompanied by a different quote, can be found on the holographic foil near Big Ben. Short secretly put the customised notes into circulation in December by spending them in different parts of the UK: one in England, one in Northern Ireland, one in Scotland, and one in Wales. The first customised note was found in a café in south Wales in December. A second customised note was also found in December, the BBC reports, inside a Christmas card in Scotland. Now a third customised note has been claimed in a small bar in Northern Ireland, meaning just one note, the one spent in England, is still undiscovered. Speaking about the most recently claimed note, Short told the BBC: "An old lady found it and she said 'I don't want my picture in the papers.' And she said 'if it sells for a lot of money it will be better if young children could benefit from it'." Short has contacted Children In Need for suggestions in how to donate the money. The notes were commissioned by the Tony Huggins-Haig Gallery in Kelso in the Scottish Borders in a bid to make art "accessible to all." Short has previously said they could be worth as much as £50,000, using the value of his other work as a guide. Earlier this week, the Bank of England risked attracting more criticism from vegetarians and vegans by announcing that it still plans to roll out new £10 notes containing traces of animal fat.
