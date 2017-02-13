But I think this outrage is a result of Adele’s comments being taken completely out of context. In fact, Adele’s clarification was meaningful because it subliminally points to why Lemonade likely lost. By acknowledging that Beyoncé’s album means something uniquely specific to Black people as opposed to other listeners, Adele successfully avoided the trap of colourblind feminism that ignores intersectionality. Lemonade was absolutely an album for Black people, especially Black women. It would have been a disservice to pretend like it wasn’t, especially when it can be argued that the Recording Academy didn’t acknowledge the project for that very reason. This is actually the kind of honest allyship I’d like to see more of. Tokenism is when you use the race of your friends to bolster your own credibility. That’s not what Adele did. She kept it real about how her Black friends — no matter how many of them there are — experience the world around them differently than she does. I appreciate that.