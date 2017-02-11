Update February 11, 6.06 p.m.: Thanks to the power of Facebook, a missing 150-year-old wedding dress has been found! Tess Newall posted yesterday that her wedding dress, which was made in 1870 by her great-great-grandmother, Dora, seemed to have been lost when her dry cleaners went into liquidation. After her post went viral, the new owners of the dry cleaners' unit contacted Newall to let her know they had found the dress "in a crumpled heap on the floor." "My Mum & Dad have just been let in to the shop and to their amazement and joy it is our dress! (not cleaned but still with our ticket)," Newall wrote on Facebook today. For what Newall calls "procedural reasons," the dress is now being held by an administration firm, but she expects to have it safely returned to her on Monday. "My family can't thank you all enough for creating this frenzy which allowed us into the shop before it was cleared, and are over the moon to be *almost* reunited with Dora's dress," Newall added gratefully.