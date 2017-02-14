Video: This Valentine’s Day, Help Refugees

Refugees living in camps may not have much, but one thing they're not short of? Love. A new video, released by the charity Help Refugees to mark Valentine's Day, shows refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, telling the camera what it is they love. Their answers include family, accessories, flying and peace in Syria. It is an upbeat and moving video bursting with humanity, and part of the charity's wider call to invite people to Choose Love this Valentine's. They suggest sharing the film, donating, buying a Choose Love T-shirt (by Katharine Hamnett for Help Refugees), and changing profile pictures on social media to include a Choose Love overlay. Last week it was announced that the UK government would only offer 350 places to child refugees, despite 3,000 being promised under the Dubs Amendment. Help Refugees are challenging the government's failure to implement the agreement. On Sunday night at the BAFTA ceremony, film director Ken Loach called the government's turnaround "a disgrace", and just today it has emerged that more than 200 public figures including Keira Knightley and Benedict Cumberbatch have signed a letter calling on Theresa May to reconsider the decision to stop the Dubs programme, according to The Guardian. A petition can be signed here. This Valentine's Day, Choose Love. Related stories: THIS Is What You Can Do Now To Help Child Refugees
