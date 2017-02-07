These Breast Cancer Drugs Could Save Lives – But The NHS Can't Afford Them

Breast cancer is one of the most prolific killers in the UK and the most common type of cancer, affecting one in eight women and one in around 800 men in their lifetime. Due to a combination of factors spanning lifestyle changes, longer life expectancies and side-effects of medicines like HRT or the contraceptive pill, incidence rates for breast cancer are on the rise, projected to increase by 2% in the UK between 2014 and 2035. Breast cancer is more of a threat to women's and men’s health than ever before, yet some of the most effective drugs to treat the disease are not getting to the people who need them. For that very reason, at 8am this morning, a group of doctors, students, activists, cancer patients and their family members assembled outside the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry in London. They were there to protest against the extortionate prices placed on critical breast cancer medications by the Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company Roche. Holding a big, pink banner that read “Pharma Greed Kills”, the protesters' message was loud and clear: overcharging the NHS and private hospitals for lifesaving cancer drugs is potentially costing people their lives. One of these drugs is Herceptin, which is the brand name of a medicine called trastuzumab. It can be a highly effective treatment for breast cancers that are HER2 positive, which is about one in five. Roche charges tens of thousands of pounds per person for treatment (around £21,000, to be more accurate); activists claim it could be produced and sold for just £190, and still generate a profit for the drug company. Although it’s currently available in the UK, it costs the NHS a huge amount of money to provide, at a time when austerity cuts are severely impacting NHS budgets.