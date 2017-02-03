Bad Beauty Habits The Experts Wish You’d Quit

In other words, don't pressurise yourself to make extreme overhauls just because. If you have a nagging need to see some improvement, however, any beauty or wellness expert will tell you that it's the little things that make the biggest differences. Like, why splash out on Botox or monthly facials when you're not even washing off your makeup before bed? And signing up for that new gym membership and embarking on a series of Million Dollar Baby training montages won't do you much good if you don't have the fundamentals of fitness down pat.