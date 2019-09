Bad Beauty Habits The Experts Wish You’d Quit

"There's never a right time to tweeze hairs on your face. Hairs sprout, uninvited, on female faces at all ages and while there are many great facial hair removal options, plucking with tweezers should not be one of them."The technique of tweezing damages the hair follicle, which results in the hair not only growing thicker but twisting as it grows, causing sore spots on the surface because the hair gets stuck and causes infection as it tries to break through."I would recommend all other forms of hair removal, dependent on your pain tolerance and skin, with laser being my most favourable — it changed my life and was, in fact, the gentlest on my face. But for the odd stubborn and thick ones, please choose electrolysis over tweezing. While you may have to treat them for as long as you live, you will continually be weakening the hair, meaning you'll need to treat less often, without causing damage."Laura Ferguson, founder of The Light Salon