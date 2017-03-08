If you're skeptical, that's normal; any body-manipulation tool that promises instant, visible results is considered sketchy. (And hey, there's absolutely nothing wrong with visible cellulite in the first place.) Dr. Stecco says that fascial manipulation for cellulite could actually be legit, but it's important to note that this is just treating the superficial fascia, so it might not get to the root of your pain. "Any tool that has a large face can affect superficial fascia, because it becomes softer and changes the shape of your skin — if that's what you're after," he says. Like we said, there's no reason to stress about cellulite, but if you feel pain and want to make sure you're taking care of your fascia, then it's definitely not a bad idea to give these releasing techniques a try.