How Much Longer Can Theresa May Ignore These Protesters?

Mariam, a 24-year-old student, explained that, as someone who carries dual citizenship between Britain and Iran, she was concerned about whether she will be granted entry to the US in the future (officials have now clarified that dual citizens will likely be permitted). Her main issue, however, was with the British government’s reaction: “I expect my government to stand up for me, and not just because I am a British citizen, but because the ban is fundamentally wrong,” she said. According to the Facebook page at the time of the protest last night, around 25k people were confirmed to attend the event. Aerial shots posted by the London Metropolitan Police showed the scale of the demonstration. The crowd was virtually impossible to move through, with chants of “Dump Trump”, “Borders not walls” and “Shame on May” filling the air outside Downing Street. At one end of The Mall, speakers including Bianca Jagger, Diane Abbott and Baroness Shami Chakrabarti gave speeches to a small section of the crowd. MP Mhairi Black read out a message to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who earlier that day had said comparing Trump’s ban to the Holocaust was a trivialisation. Black responded: “The only trivialisation is to think history can’t repeat itself”. She then kicked off a chant: “No state visit, no state visit”. The sentiment that Trump should not be permitted to enter the UK was echoed by Helen, Denise and Eve, a group of friends who had come down to the protest to boycott a state visit. “The fact that Theresa May is accepting what he’s doing by inviting him here on a state visit is appalling,” said Helen, “we shouldn’t be ok with it.”