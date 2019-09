How Much Longer Can Theresa May Ignore These Protesters?

If you dance with the devil, you will get burned. Or at least, that's the message Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to be on the receiving end of last night. From 5.30pm to around 8.30pm, The Mall outside her residence on Downing Street in London was filled with thousands of passionate protesters keen to make a stand against her complicity with President Donald Trump. “Missing: Theresa May’s Spine” read one poster. May has come under fire for remaining notably silent on Trump’s recent travel ban, which prevents citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the USA. The executive order, passed on Friday 27th January, also suspends the entry of refugees to America for 120 days, a move that has been explained by US officials as a temporary measure until a more permanent 'vetting system' is put in place. Targeting refugees from countries like war-torn Syria, the new bans have understandably been met with condemnation and accusations of racism, and slammed as a breach of human rights law. London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the move “shameful and cruel”, more than 1.5 million people have signed a petition calling for Trump’s UK state visit to be cancelled, and objectors to the ban have been tweeting their disapproval under the hashtag #standuptotrump. On his event page for last night’s London rally, organiser Owen Jones, a political commentator and journalist, urged protestors to “stand in solidarity with those targeted by Trump’s Government”. He wrote: “Theresa May has decided to ally herself with Donald Trump's bigoted, misogynistic government. She has refused to speak out against Donald Trump's #MuslimBan – even when her own Members of Parliament are targeted. It is not only weak, it is a matter of national shame – disgracing our country across the world.” The atmosphere was high-energy as protesters flooded out of Westminster tube station and descended on The Mall. “I’m here because I don’t think Theresa May should be siding with a fascist,” explained Rosie, 17, one of a group of four girls from Hertfordshire who had travelled to the protest straight after school yesterday. “I’m sick of standing around and watching adults mess up politics,” added her friend Izzie, 16.