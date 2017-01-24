This Wire Nail Art Is Seriously Genius — & Only A Little Dangerous

Eunkyung Park, the founder of Unistella Salon in Seoul, South Korea, has already blown our minds with her mesmerising shattered glass and diamond nail designs. But even with all those wildly creative innovations, Park’s latest is completely unexpected. (Not to mention perfect for anyone who wants to get in on the nail art game while embracing a more understated vibe.) Self-professed beauty minimalists, meet your nail-art match: Wire nails are equal parts weird and wonderful, and we’re living for it.
Park uses thin gold wire to sculpt incredible 3D shapes that take on a life of its own when added to bare nails. Triangular tips, cuticle-hugging accents, and even Picasso-inspired faces all help create a modern manicure look that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. The inspiration is even brilliant: “When you make neon signs, you have to bend the wires to make certain lettering. It's one long wire that's bent to create and connect the letters,” she told Marie Claire of the next-level technique. “I thought this was really cool and since nails are an accessory, I wanted it to be used for expression. Like rings."
While a similar effect could certainly be achieved by a particularly skilled DIYer, Park has a word of warning. “Keep in mind that since it's a wire, you have to make sure the sharp end has a nice finish so it doesn't get caught in clothes,” she said. Be careful, or you could find your new nail art obsession giving a whole other meaning to cutting-edge.
