This Wire Nail Art Is Seriously Genius — & Only A Little Dangerous

Park uses thin gold wire to sculpt incredible 3D shapes that take on a life of its own when added to bare nails. Triangular tips, cuticle-hugging accents, and even Picasso-inspired faces all help create a modern manicure look that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. The inspiration is even brilliant: “When you make neon signs, you have to bend the wires to make certain lettering. It's one long wire that's bent to create and connect the letters,” she told Marie Claire of the next-level technique. “I thought this was really cool and since nails are an accessory, I wanted it to be used for expression. Like rings."