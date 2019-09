Watch The Most Beautiful Moment Of The Women’s March

MILCK said she thought the song's message could apply to the Women's March. "With the political climate of what's going on in our world, I think that people will really benefit from practising turning pain into something beautiful," she told BBC Newsbeat . "I'm hoping that my art will always encourage that and make people feel less alone." She had the idea in December and started to get in touch with other people going to the DC Women's March, many of whom lived in different cities. MILCK arranged the song for a choir and sent recordings to the singers so they could practise individually. They practised online via Skype and the group only met once before the march, with some even meeting for the first time on the day. The 26-strong group, now calling themselves the #icantkeepquiet choir, prepared a series of guerrilla flashmob performances around Washington DC during the march. MILCK said it has been "non-stop craziness" since the video went viral, telling the BBC she's been overwhelmed by the number of messages she's received: "From people who want to do interviews, to people who want to share their stories, music fans – I'm getting messages to get the sheet music."