The Guides are now welcoming transgender children as the charity outlines its commitment to helping all girls, irrespective of their birth gender. The Guide Association's latest Equality, Diversity and Inclusion policy states: "If a child or young person self-identifies as a girl or young woman, then they are able to join any of our youth sections appropriate to their age." When a young member is transitioning from female to male, the new policy calls for "flexibility" and "discretion," and a conversation with the member's parents, when deciding how long that member remains part of their Guiding group. The policy also states that any adult who "self-identifies as a woman" can take on all leadership roles within the Guides. In accordance with the law, parents will not be informed if their child is attending a group which has a trans leader or members, The Independent reports. The Guides celebrated their centenary in 2010. At present, they are understood to have nearly half a million members, making them the UK's largest youth group for girls and young women. Children can join from the age of five and remain members until they reach 14, when they are given the opportunity to take on leadership roles.
Advertisement