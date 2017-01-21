This Beauty Vlogger Went Back To Her Natural Hair — & Documented It All On YouTube

Going back to your natural hair is a complicated transition for many women to make. And beauty vlogger Megan (UloveMegz) wanted to document the process. After focusing most of her YouTube tutorials on product recommendations for relaxed hair, she finally decided to give it up, posting a photo on Instagram of her chopped ends. She described the chop as a liberating experience — a spur of the moment decision she showcased entirely on her YouTube channel. You can see below her shift in content: Instead of chatting ways to keep her hair as smooth and sleek as possible, Megan is seen unravelling her hair, adding conditioner and rose water to add bounce and hydration to her curls — all while explaining how good it she feels. Her goal, of course, is to start making her natural hair as healthy as possible. In an update video, Megan said she had been growing out her natural hair for a year before making the choice to remove her relaxed ends. And, while making the change can be a huge transformation — physically and emotionally, her advice is sage if you're considering it, too: “Just do it." Now that's a mantra we could all learn from.
