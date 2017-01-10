While we know that there are some unfortunate and unfair drawbacks to being a woman on the internet, the level of harassment that women sometimes have to deal with can still be shocking. Take, for example, what actress, model, and writer Porsche Thomas dealt with when she posted a bikini photo of herself with her baby bump out on Instagram.
While many followers commented on how great she looked, Thomas' post was not immune to trolls. We'll spare you the worst of the comments, but one user called Thomas's bump "nasty," while someone else asked why her stomach was "so black." Thomas, who welcomed her twins last Saturday, told BET that she wasn't surprised by the comments. "We don’t really get to see Black baby bumps and when we [do], people have a negative reaction to it, for some reason, like it’s vulgar," she said. "So I think that when I posted that and the response happened, I wasn’t totally surprised because I have seen that response, but not in this magnitude." Not long after the photo went viral, she posted another picture of herself in her bikini with the caption, "While some of y'all been in my comments criticising the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker." While we're glad Thomas was able to rise above the hate, she shouldn't have had to deal with the harassment in the first place. Needless to say, comments like the above are never okay.
