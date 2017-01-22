Photos: The Women’s March On London

On Saturday, thousands of women and men gathered outside the US Embassy in London's Grosvenor Square to march on the capital in celebration of women's rights, diversity and equality, following Donald Trump's inauguration.
Throughout the march, which went down Oxford Street and ended in Trafalgar Square, various chants broke out including, "This is what democracy looks like", "Dump, dump sexist Trump" and "We are ready for the fight, for our bodies, for our rights"
At the end of the demonstration, speakers including Yvette Cooper MP and Sandi Toksvig, appeared at a rally. Cooper said in her speech, "We're marching because the most powerful man in the world says that it's okay to sexually assault women."
Thousands of homemade signs were brought along with numerous slogans referring to gender equality and Trump such as "A woman's place is in the resistance".
Marches were held in cities around the world from Dublin to Sydney, Budapest to Kolkata, with the largest taking place in Washington DC, where an estimated half a million people took to the streets.
