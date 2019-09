Woman, 25, Dies Of Cervical Cancer After Being Denied A Smear Test

A British woman has died at the age of 25 after being refused a cervical smear multiple times by her GP because she was too young. Amber Rose Cliff, a housing officer and business studies graduate from Sunderland, died last weekend after a four-year long battle with the disease, reported The Independent . Cliff's family are calling for more flexibility for women to be screened before the age of 25, the age at which women are currently invited for their first smear. Cliff's symptoms first emerged in her late teens but her GP denied her the opportunity to be tested multiple times because of her age, her brother Josh Cliff told local newspaper Chronicle Live . “We went for a private smear test when she was about 21, three years after she’d first been to the doctors," he said. “It turned out that the cancerous tumour in her cervix had been growing for years.” Cliff received chemotherapy and radiotherapy and eventually had to have parts of her reproductive system removed, but the cancer spread to her lungs and throat and doctors were unable to help. Cliff's brother is now campaigning for women under 25 to be given the option of cervical screening if they visit their GP with gynaecological issues more than once.