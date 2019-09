Taxi Firm Slammed For ‘Sexist’ Ad Campaign

CityFox also released a poster featuring a man with a protruding belly, who appears to be younger than the woman, wearing a vest and holding a beer. The same slogan accompanies his image. CityFox Group has since withdrawn both adverts but flyers featuring the female model could still be found around Bristol on Tuesday, the Bristol Post reported. Sophie Palmer, marketing and communications manager at CityFox Group, defended the posters' intentions, saying they aimed "to encourage people to think about the need to be able to get home in a safe and orderly manner when they’ve had a few too many to drink". “We make no apology for using humour and hard-hitting messages to highlight this issue – in order for people to think about the possible effects of their behaviour it is necessary to get their attention and get a reaction. The campaign has attracted many positive comments." She added: "However, it would never be our intention to cause embarrassment or offence, and as such we have withdrawn the campaign," The Guardian reported. This isn't the first time that a taxi company has come under fire in this way. West Quay Cars, a Southampton-based car company, used the exact same image of a woman in 2015 with the slogan: "If I Start To Look Sexy – Book A Taxi.” Southampton University’s Feminist Society called on fellow students to boycott the firm , saying it was evidence that "sexism is alive and well in Southampton".