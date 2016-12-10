For nail art devotees, the holidays are another opportunity to get a spectacular, seasonal manicure. One Twitter user, however, has taken the cool-again trend over the top, with a furry green manicure reminiscent of that Dr. Seuss Christmas classic, How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The internet, however, isn't so sure it's ready for this trend. It's no constellation manicure, after all.
Here, we've gathered some of the funniest responses to these Grinchy fingertips. No word on whether or not they make your heart grow three sizes in one day.
They're a good look for feeling Grinch-ish, but also wanting to feel pretty.
When u the grinch but still trynna be cute https://t.co/u9ny2JwodK— Joshua Valentin (@josh_m_valentin) December 9, 2016
Cute if ur wantin to go and steal presents https://t.co/1PYq49b4xC— CB (@ItsBriggzy) December 7, 2016
Twitter commented on them in ways hilarious...
nail lady: so what u want today— valeria ? (@vaahleria_) December 8, 2016
girl: have u ever seen the movie the Grinch ?
nail lady: say no more https://t.co/TDQ2t7x4AO
...and more hilarious.
Looks like you slapped the Grinch with wet nails & couldn't get his fur off. https://t.co/lfI2SCUzqk— Morgan Mojay Johnson (@HmuOnMyspace_) December 7, 2016
Either way, some people just aren't having it.
The Grinch can't win 'em all.
