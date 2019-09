Check the fingers of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, your best friends and colleagues, then report back to us. So many of us wouldn't leave the house without precisely-painted acrylics these days. And it’s no wonder: the long-term mani helps keep those Instagram pics poppin' and nails constantly on fleek (if people still said on fleek). But what lies beneath that glossy facade after continuous manicures? The truth is, you probably don't even want to know.One UK beauty blogger gave us a glimpse and the results aren't pretty. Amelia Perrin tweeted a pic of her exposed nails after removing her trademark acrylics. “A lot of people...ask me about my acrylics, presumably wanting a set themselves,” she wrote. “Sharing these to show u the reality lol.”