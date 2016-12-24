The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike have disclosed that they have suffered a miscarriage.
A spokesperson for the couple said today: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."
The couple had announced their pregnancy in November. They had been expecting their second child towards the end of the spring, The Guardian reports.
Zara, a former Eventing World Champion, and Mike, a former captain of the England Rugby Union team, wed in July 2011. They welcomed their first child, daughter Mia Grace, in January 2014.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said it would not comment on the couple's statement because it is a private matter. It is understood that Zara Tindall is not in any medical danger, The Guardian reports, but the spokesperson gave no further details about the miscarriage.
Zara Tindall, née Phillips, is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, the Queen's daughter. She won the Eventing World Championship in 2006 and was subsequently named BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She also won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Mike Tindall has represented the England Rugby Union team 75 times and currently plays for Minchinhampton RFC.
