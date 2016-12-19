Women who consistently drink more than 35 units of alcohol a week should have their livers checked, according to new draft health advice.
The average 175ml glass of wine contains 2.3 units of alcohol, the average pint of lager contains 2.0 units, and the average shot of whiskey contains 1.0 unit. Using the new draft advice from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), women who regularly drink three and a half bottles of wine a week should make an appointment for a liver scan.
For men, the same advice applies when they regularly drink 50 units of alcohol a week. The recommended scans would test for liver disease, which is the fifth largest cause of death in England and Wales.
Professor Gillian Leng, deputy chief executive of NICE, said: "Many people with liver disease do not show symptoms until it is too late. If it is tackled at an early stage, simple lifestyle changes or treatments can be enough for the liver to recover. Early diagnosis is vital, as is action to both prevent and halt the damage that drinking too much alcohol can do."
The new draft health advice relating to liver disease hasn't been officially approved yet. It is now open for consultation until the 2nd of February.
To minimise health risks from alcohol, the UK Chief Medical Officers advise drinking no more than 14 units a week on a regular basis. It is also best to spread your alcohol consumption as evenly as possible over three or more days a week.
