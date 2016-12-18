A new photograph of the Queen has been released to mark the end of her 90th birthday year.
It shows the longest-reigning British monarch sitting in Windsor Castle's White Drawing Room with her eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles.
The Guardian reports that the picture was taken in May by renowned fashion photographer Nick Knight, who has won numerous awards for his editorial work with magazines including Vogue and i-D.
Knight, who was made an OBE in 2010, has also shot album covers for artists including Lady Gaga, David Bowie and Björk. He directed Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" video and Kanye West's "Bound 2" video too.
“It was a great pleasure and an honour to photograph Her Majesty the Queen and the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. I wanted to create a modern portrait that showed warmth and humanity as well as strength and tradition,” Knight said of the photograph.
Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 on the 21st of April. She had become the longest-reigning British monarch the previous September, and her reign now extends beyond 64 years.
"As a year of 90th birthday celebrations draw to a close, we would like to share this special photo of The Prince and The Queen, taken earlier this year at Windsor Castle," a message on The Royal Family's Instagram reads.
