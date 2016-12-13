3 Easy Hairstyles That Will Make You The Talk Of Every Party

Falling into a hair rut is like looking into your packed closet and hating absolutely everything. You know, deep down, that there are a ton of great outfits in there, but you can't for the life of you put one together. Same goes for hair. How many braids and buns and ponytails have you seen and loved this year alone? Hundreds! You just need a refresh. Especially during the holidays.
That's why we tapped hairstylist Tommy Buckett to craft some cool party styles in the video above. The best part? They're insanely easy to master. The first look (modelled by yours truly) is an edgy side-braid with rose-gold pins throughout; the second features a fun and festive hair accessory; and the last is a glamorous high ponytail. Oh, and each takes 10 minutes, max. Get ready for lots of good hair days.
