Why People In Syria Are Tweeting Their Final Goodbyes — & What You Can Do To Help

By late evening in Aleppo on Tuesday, the military push was over, according to Russian officials supportive of President Bashar al-Assad's regime, with the government regaining control of the city.But accounts from inside the bombardment — including the deaths of dozens of civilians — continued to horrify the world. The United Nations Security Council convened for an emergency meeting on the matter Tuesday, as officials urged action to "stop the carnage.""The world is watching Aleppo — and we are documenting the violations being committed against its people, with the firm conviction that one day those who are responsible will be held to account," U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said . "We must ensure that this happens. The hellish suffering to which the people of Syria are being subjected must stop."The crisis for families affected by the war is far from over. Here are three ways you can help.