Philip Davies, the controversial anti-feminist MP who recently joined Parliament's Women and Equalities Committee, has tried to block a bill aimed at improving welfare services for women who experience domestic violence.According to The Independent , Davies spoke for an epic 78 minutes against the bill, which he branded "discriminatory" and “sexist against men." The Conservative MP for Shipley in West Yorkshire was presumably trying to waste time so MPs wouldn't be able to vote on the bill, but his delaying tactics proved unsuccessful.MPs eventually voted by 135 to two to ratify the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty on domestic and sexual violence which which would improve protection and welfare services for victims of domestic violence.The bill has been brought to Parliament by SNP MP Eilidh Whiteford, who branded Davies a "panto villain," and said after today's vote: "The Istanbul Convention lays the groundwork for us to do more to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence here in the UK and overseas. It is the best piece of violence against women legislation that has ever been written, anywhere."Obviously today's vote is only the start of the parliamentary process, and I'm looking forward to working with MPs across the House for the subsequent stages."Controversial anti-feminist MP Philip Davies has been handed a place on Parliament's Women and Equalities Committee.The Sun's Westminster Correspondent Harry Cole tweeted today that Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley in West Yorkshire, has been elected to the committee unopposed. Davies has since retweeted Cole's tweet and several others congratulating him on his appointment, which will see him become the committee's 12th member.The committee's role is to "examine the expenditure, administration and policy of the Government" with regard to a broad range of equality-related issues including sex, age, race, gender identity, disability and sexual orientation.Earlier this year, Davies gave a speech at a conference organised by the anti-feminist political party Justice For Men and Boys The Guardian reports that he told those in attendance, "In this day and age the feminist zealots really do want women to have their cake and eat it."He also told the conference: "They fight for their version of equality on all the things that suit women – but are very quick to point out that women need special protections and treatment on other things." Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn later branded these comments "deeply sexist."