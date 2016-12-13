Record Numbers Of Young Trans People Seeking Help

Childline is now receiving an average of eight calls a day from young people who feel their biological sex does not match their gender.
The NSPCC said today that Childline held 2,796 counselling sessions focused on gender dysphoria and transgender issues in 2015/16. This is more than double the number Childline held during 2012/13, when it first began recording these figures.
The charity said these counselling sessions involved children and young trans people talking about suicidal thoughts, self-harm and mental health issues. Abuse, bullying, and a lack of support were also discussed by children as young as 11.
The NSPCC's CEO, Peter Wanless, said in response to the figures: "It is vital that children have support otherwise, as they tell us all too often, they suffer. When a child is made to feel ashamed about who they are, it can trigger serious mental health issues and crippling shame."
"Adults must support a child as they explore what they’re feeling and guide them to get the right help when necessary," he added.
Alongside today's figures, the NSPCC has also issued the following guidelines for parents whose children are getting to grips with being transgender.
· Ask gentle questions to start the conversation so that they don’t feel pressurised
· Listen to them and let them know you’re not judging or blaming them
· Let them know that you support them
· Let them know that there are support groups and medical professionals who they can talk to
Children or young people who want to talk about transgender and related issues can call Childline on 0800 1111. Adults who need advice on these issues can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.
