As a completely youth-led charity, Integrate is unique in its approach, using arts to allow young people to express themselves in a lighthearted way. Among Integrate’s successes is the campaign – led by the remarkable 19-year-old activist Fahma Mohamed – that convinced Michael Gove to write to every school in the UK about the dangers of FGM.Looking to the future, the charity's next goal is to raise awareness of – and hopefully combat – honour crimes, of which there were 11,000 recorded cases in the UK between 2010 and 2014 . Lisa tells me that this is something the young people of Integrate are passionate about, because the concept of ‘honour’ affects their everyday lives.“There’s a line in the #MyClitoris song, ‘A guy saw me wearing jeans, had a go at my dad’: that happened to one of the girls very recently, a man said, ‘I saw your daughter wearing jeans, she looked like a whore.’ It’s that fear of: ‘What are the neighbours gonna say?’ and it’s always around the girls.”For everyone I spoke to at the launch, the video seemed to resonate. One of the boys in the video, Sahib Ollah-Raj, a 17-year-old outreach worker and activist at Integrate UK, says: “I’ve grown up in an urban area and people are stereotyped and judged everyday. I’ve been judged and not for all the right reasons.” He thinks it’s really important for men to take part because “We can only be stronger if we’re supporting each other – now that guys like myself are getting involved, it’s only going to get bigger and there’s only going to be more changes, faster.”Lisa says that everyone at Integrate is immensely proud of the video, and hopes "it will give people the chance to realise that asking for a form of FGM that is ‘okay’ is equivalent to asking, ‘How much child sexual exploitation can I get away with?’ - and that there is no negotiation around a girl’s right to physical autonomy over her body.”