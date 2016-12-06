The Fashion Awards (they’ve dropped the ‘British’) took place in the Royal Albert Hall last night where the fashionable and famous congregated to applaud progress in style.
The legendary photographer Bruce Weber gave a moving speech about the power of singing your own song, loud. And as Jaden Smith picked up his and Willow’s award for New Fashion Icons, he praised the industry’s celebration of diversity, saying he wished the rest of the world would follow suit.
We asked our dinner pal on the River Island table, the model and activist Naomi Shimada, who is one of the industry’s most passionate advocates of diversity and who’s been singing her own song loud for some time, to share her fashion awards diary. From getting ready at home to the after-party and the after, after-party, here’s a particularly fun girl’s guide to the biggest night in fashion, darling.
