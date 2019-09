Uber's latest update, which allows the app to track your location even after you've been dropped off, is being called "creepy" by some users.Even if you shut down the app as soon as you reach your destination, Uber can still track your location for the next five minutes.Announcing the update on the help section of its website , the company explained: "Uber collects your location data from the time of trip request through five minutes after the trip ends, including when the app is in the background. We do this to improve pickups, drop-offs, customer service, and to enhance safety."Uber customers have the option to turn off its location-tracking feature, but this makes the app much less easy to use. If you choose to disable this feature, you'll have to enter your location manually every time you order a ride.Some users are so disturbed by the update that they've been airing their grievances on Twitter, calling it "creepy," "weird," and "arrogant."