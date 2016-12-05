Uber's latest update, which allows the app to track your location even after you've been dropped off, is being called "creepy" by some users.
Even if you shut down the app as soon as you reach your destination, Uber can still track your location for the next five minutes.
Announcing the update on the help section of its website, the company explained: "Uber collects your location data from the time of trip request through five minutes after the trip ends, including when the app is in the background. We do this to improve pickups, drop-offs, customer service, and to enhance safety."
Uber customers have the option to turn off its location-tracking feature, but this makes the app much less easy to use. If you choose to disable this feature, you'll have to enter your location manually every time you order a ride.
Some users are so disturbed by the update that they've been airing their grievances on Twitter, calling it "creepy," "weird," and "arrogant."
Now provide location to Uber all the time, or not at all. Quite arrogant, not using Uber until they fix this. pic.twitter.com/LVGDNtxzKa— Nishant Totla (@nishanttotla) December 2, 2016
Uber can now track your location after ride and even after you close the app. Creepy. #MOLeg https://t.co/XxnzKoE3WN— Jane Dueker (@JaneDueker) December 4, 2016
Omg. Why is @Uber asking me to enable location services even while not using the app! Life just got weird. #UpdateFail pic.twitter.com/wjGcbpvbd0— Leena Kamath (@leenathequeena) November 30, 2016
Uber's huge popularity worldwide hasn't been achieved without causing controversy. The company has been widely criticised for providing low pay, poor working conditions, and a lack of workers' rights.
In October, a pair of Uber drivers won a landmark legal case meaning they can be classed as workers rather than self-employed contractors. This means they will be entitled to holiday pay, paid rest breaks and the National Minimum Wage.
