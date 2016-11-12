In the great, wide world of Things That Turn Us On But We Don't Know Why, having to pee ranks somewhere between driving down a big hill and sitting on the dryer. There's little to no research out there that looks into this phenomenon, but many of us have felt it. Luckily, Shape got to the bottom of it with help from a couple of sexual health experts.
What it comes down to: geography, basically. "The clitoris, vagina, and urethra (which connects to the bladder) are located very close to one another. A full bladder can push onto some of the more sensitive and arousing parts of the genitalia, such as the clitoris and its branches," sexual health consultant Celeste Holbrook, PhD, explained. She added that the G-spot isn't too far from the bladder's opening, either, which could also contribute to any feelings you may have.
When it comes to acting on those desires — you know, actually having sex on a full bladder — Dr. Holbrook said that's totally fine, as long you're comfortable. But it's not the best idea to hold your pee for long periods in general (it can increase your risk for infections). Whatever you do, just know that if you've experienced this, you're definitely not alone.
