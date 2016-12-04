White Trump Supporters Can't Stop Having Public Meltdowns

Listen, the festive period is hard. Everyone's family is in town. We're all stressed. That being said, the woman screaming in the middle of an Apple store isn't, like, a role model.
A Chicago-area Trump supporter lost her mind in a dispute over what she calls discriminatory treatment at a local Michaels. We know she was a Trump supporter because she said so multiple times, reminding viewers that Trump had won the election.
Trump supporters' continuous reminders that he won while going on screaming tirades raise the question: What would these people have done if he lost? Even if she hadn't told us about her Trump support, the following question could have tipped us off.
"You're not gonna give me some liberal lecture about who's a human," she told an employee.
Well, then. The dispute apparently happened because the employee tried to sell the customer a reusable bag. Her item was apparently too large to fit inside the paper bag which she requested. As a result, the shopper called the police three times and did a whole lot of yelling.
The woman, who refused to be identified, took issue with the volume at which a Michael's employee was attempting to assist her. She variously said that the employee screamed at her "like she was my friend," "like she was in her living room," and "like she was on the street?!" Emphasis and interrobang firmly the speaker's.
Longtime Esquire writer and actual genius Charles P. Pierce brought the shopper to our attention, joking that she was "the future assistant attorney general for civil rights."
Jessie Grady captured the video at a Michaels location Chicago’s Lakeview neighbourhood on Thanksgiving Eve and posted it to YouTube. Grady, who is also a white woman, tells Chicago Patch that the woman went on a 30-minute racist tirade.
Grady established a GoFundMe campaign for the Michaels clerk, which has now raised over $12,000 compared to a $400 goal.
