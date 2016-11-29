But, already, the humble little note has found itself at the heart of a controversy.
Vegans and vegetarians are up in arms over the news that it contains animal fat, The Independent reported.
In response to a question from Twitter user @SteffiRox, the Bank of England confirmed on Monday that the note contains tallow, a fatty substance derived from beef or mutton.
The bank said there is "a trace of tallow in the polymer pellets" found in the base layer of the new note.
@SteffiRox there is a trace of tallow in the polymer pellets used in the base substrate of the polymer £5 notes— Bank of England (@bankofengland) November 28, 2016
More than 8,300 people have so far signed an online petition against the note, calling on the Bank of England to stop using animal products in the money we all have to use.
"The new £5 notes contain animal fat in the form of tallow. This is unacceptable to millions of vegans & vegetarians in the U.K. We demand that you cease to use animal products in the production of currency that we have to use," wrote petition founder Doug Maw.
With more of us adhering to vegan lifestyles and ethical consumer principles than ever before, many argued that the use of animal fat in such products is unnecessary and outdated.
@SteffiRox @bankofengland How sick, unnecessary & prehistoric. WHY must EVERYTHING in this world contain part of a slaughtered animal ffs?!— MsNeededReminding (@Captain_Hopeful) November 29, 2016
. @bankofengland So unnecessary in 2016!— Angela (@mizzaggie) November 28, 2016
I will no longer be accepting these notes. Ironic I donated my #FirstFiver to a #Vegan sanctuary
@bankofengland @SteffiRox Gives a whole new meaning to the term "blood money" Horrified to discover this - absolutely appalling! 😧— Atina🌱 (@AtinaTweets) November 28, 2016
Not everyone seemed to care, however, with others taking the opportunity to mock people for caring about animal rights.
My advice for vegans worried about the new five pound note.... try not to eat them & u should be ok 👍#vegan #veganism #fiver #fivepoundnote— Wilbo (@Janus456) November 29, 2016
Imagine vegan's being like "Sorry, can I have my change in coins. I cannot accept this £5 note"— saucylambchops (@strivingsalafi) November 29, 2016
One person even said the "moaning" over the new note was the "most stupid thing" he's heard this year, which must mean he's had his head in the sand for most of 2016.