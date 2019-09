The Pregnancy I Didn't Announce

But seeing my friend's 12-week "I'm officially pregnant and all is well!" post, I finally felt the cuts from the shards of my own loss. There'll be no announcements, no countdown, no ever-increasing bump photos to share, no congratulations, no happy-complaining about not fitting into clothes, no wishing it was over because my back hurts and I can't get up without help, no foraging in the back of the wardrobe for the newborn baby clothes I've saved from my first — my only — baby. When my friend gives birth, it will be right around the due date I no longer have.My scan picture is all I have left. Until I saw my friend's post on Facebook, I'd forgotten just how clearly you can see a head, nose, and foot. There's nothing ambiguous about any of those white-and-grey blurry structures once you know. And while I quickly clicked "Like" and typed "Congratulations!!!" I've not been able to bring myself to write and ask how she's doing, even though we've talked in the past about her fears that she might never be able to have a baby because of health issues. Again, without intending to hide it, my miscarriage seems like news that will somehow trump hers and taint it with sadness.This article is instead of the miscarriage announcement I didn’t make, that no one makes. But maybe we should, because the more we hide "failed" pregnancies, the more we isolate ourselves. If up to a quarter of pregnancies end in miscarriage, then how do I know that my friend hasn't had her own share of sadness? By keeping miscarriages secret, we bar ourselves not just from receiving support and the recognition of our losses, but also from giving that support to others. For me, that has turned into being unable to really share in someone's happy pregnancy news. And maybe that's the biggest loss of all.