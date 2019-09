“You don’t really know how it’s going to look for another four or five weeks, until the ink sets in,” she says. “Until [it gets beneath the] dermis of the skin, you’re not going to know the final colour match.”As for Dr. Jaime S. Schwartz , a Beverly Hills-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon, he's more concerned about masking stretch marks with body art. “The problem with tattoos is that they are permanent,” he says. “If you don't like them or your skin changes, you are stuck with them.”Further, the surgeon notes that stretch-marked skin may not be the best place for tattoo work. “Stretch marks are scars in the dermis, or collagen portion of the skin,” he says. “Tattooing this area may not take the pigment as well and could possibly make it look worse.”Unfortunately, the skin concern is difficult to treat in other ways, Schwartz admits. So if tattooing appeals to you, this technique may be worth a shot. Especially if you're eager to upload your own confident derrière post.