But for people whose stretch marks get in the way of them being their most confident selves — and there's no shame in that either, because that's just as common — there’s Rudolph Torres. He's a tattoo artist who uses body art to create the illusion of banished stretch marks.
On Instagram, the Brazilian artist says that he pioneered an exclusive technique that uses striped marks camouflaged with flesh-coloured ink and tattoo shading. By filling in stretch marks that are two to three shades lighter than a client’s regular skin tone, he makes them magically fade. In his posts, Torres points out that the process is truly a form of tattooing — not to be confused with micropigmentation, a.k.a. semi-permanent makeup.
Tenho orgulho e muita SATISFAÇÃO de postar mais uma foto de mais uma linda cliente SUPER SATISFEITA (local do procedimento: 👉 bumbum ) ✨✔️ FOTOS SEM FILTRO , a APENAS 1 mês, após a realização do meu PROCEDIMENTO EXCLUSIVO NO BRASIL, 🙏(⚠️não é micropigmentação, é TATUAGEM⚠️ o que permite tomar sol normalmente sem alterações de cor no pigmento⚠️) de camuflagem de ESTRIAS com TATUAGEM com pigmento EXATO TOM DA SUA PELE 💖 , nova auto estima e NOVA VIDA ✔️ ⚠️⚠️podendo DEPOIS DE CICATRIZADO tomar SOL NORMALMENTE , não dando diferença de tonalidade 🙏 vida normal ☀️️✔️ LEMBRANDO QUE: ⚠️ dependo SEMPRE também, da cliente me mandar as fotos, coisa que as vezes complica, pois o ângulo as vezes não é o melhor, e nem a qualidade de LUZ da foto, mais aí está (FOTOS SEM FILTRO) ✔️ #tchauEstrias
First, she says, it's important to vet the artist and ensure he or she has a myriad of ink colours to find you the perfect match to your skin tone — not the stretch marks themselves. And even then, you still may not know how well the process concealed the marks until long after the appointment ended, she points out. (For his part, Torres only posts "after" shots that were taken by the patients themselves.)
Mais um procedimento de TATUAGEM PARA CAMUFLAGEM DE ESTRIAS realizado com sucesso ✨✔️ (local: bumbum) ❗️ vale deixar claro, que esse é um procedimento que eu desenvolvi DE FORMA EXCLUSIVA (não é micropigmentação, é TATUAGEM, não tendo problema de tomar sol) 🙏 que cosiste na pigmentação de TATUAGEM no MESMO TOM NATURAL DA PELE, deixando as estrias imperceptíveis AO OLHAR 💖💞 vale sempre lembrar, QUE APÓS O PROCEDIMENTO CICATRIZADO, pode TOMAR SOL NORMALMENTE ☀️🙏 não dando diferença de tonalidade ☀️✨ AVALIAÇÕES E ORÇAMENTOS POR WHATS 📲📲 (11) 9.6025.3432 📞📞 #tchauEstrias #RodolphoTorres
As for Dr. Jaime S. Schwartz, a Beverly Hills-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon, he's more concerned about masking stretch marks with body art. “The problem with tattoos is that they are permanent,” he says. “If you don't like them or your skin changes, you are stuck with them.”
Further, the surgeon notes that stretch-marked skin may not be the best place for tattoo work. “Stretch marks are scars in the dermis, or collagen portion of the skin,” he says. “Tattooing this area may not take the pigment as well and could possibly make it look worse.”
Unfortunately, the skin concern is difficult to treat in other ways, Schwartz admits. So if tattooing appeals to you, this technique may be worth a shot. Especially if you're eager to upload your own confident derrière post.