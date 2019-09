“Many of the services lost in austerity were set up and run by women of colour for women of colour, because generic services did not meet their needs," the group said in a statement "Those needs remain unmet, and women of colour and migrant survivors remain more likely to be trapped in violence, without any support.”They added that migrant women fleeing domestic violence are particularly at risk because “no recourse to public funds” restrictions mean they can't access refuges or benefits, and may remain trapped and in fear of violence.“As domestic violence services shrink, Sisters Uncut will continue to grow," said Nadine, a member of Sisters Uncut."We will not stand by as black and brown survivors are left stranded in abusive homes without the bridges to safety provided by specialist domestic violence services, while migrant survivors with ‘no recourse to public funds’ find all of their bridges blocked by the government’s immigration policies.”Sisters Uncut has become known for its bold awareness-raising stunts since it was formed in 2014.Last October they jumped onto the red carpet at the premier of Suffragette , and dyed the fountains at Trafalgar Square red to resemble the blood of women killed by domestic violence.