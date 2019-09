At present, selling and paying for sex isn't against the law in England, Wales and Scotland but many associated activities, such as brothel-keeping, kerb-crawling and soliciting sex in a public place, are illegal.Treating soliciting as an offence can dissuade sex workers from reporting abuse and violence, and from seeking help to leave sex work, while the law against brothel-keeping can prevent them from working together at the same place, meaning they are put at risk by having to work alone. Furthermore, having offences associated with sex work on their records can blight sex workers' lives by preventing them from getting jobs outside of the industry.Adib and Cottrell, along with many campaigning organisations such as the ECP, and even the cross-party Home Affairs Select Committee of MPs , believe decriminalising sex work would enhance sex workers' rights, thereby making them safer.And there are signs from other countries that decriminalisation works. In New Zealand, which decriminalised sex work in 2003, 90% of sex workers said they had additional employment, legal, health and safety rights. Around 65% said they found it easier to turn down clients and 70% said they were more likely to report incidents of violence to the police, according to research by the University of Otago The Make Mum Safer movement has also won the support of high-profile celebrities including Michael Sheen, who is among a group of actors to lend his voice by reading out a sex worker's transcript on the website ; and Bridget Jones's Baby actor Sarah Solemani, who was already working with the English Collective of Prostitutes to decriminalise sex work.Adib and Cottrell's campaign has found allies in Parliament, too, with Labour MPs including Dawn Butler and Tulip Siddiq, and Labour peer Lord Alf Dubs, attending the film's launch at the House of Commons earlier this week.Butler, who hosted the screening, said supporting the rights of sex workers is non-negotiable if you purport to believe in equality. "When it comes to equality you either believe in it or you don't, and believing in it means you have to believe in everybody's rights. I think women deserve to have a voice," she told Refinery29."My issue in regards to prostitution is that the safety of women is paramount. Some people naively think you can eradicate prostitution – but that's never going to happen. So what can we do to make women safer? Every woman deserves to have a voice and those women working in the industry deserve the biggest and greatest voice."