A BBC Breakfast presenter went into labour just moments after coming off air, with her co-presenter accompanying her throughout the unexpected birth.
Victoria Fritz, the programme's business presenter, had been due to give birth in early December but her waters broke shortly after yesterday's show, the BBC reported.
Fritz's husband was called but he became stuck in traffic on the M6, leading him to miss the birth of his son at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester.
Presenter Sally Nugent had only intended to accompany Fritz while she waited for her husband, according to a BBC spokesperson.
"When Sally heard that she'd gone into labour she offered to be there until Victoria's husband got there. But her husband never arrived so she found herself at the birth," they added.
Nugent tweeted: "You won't believe what happened after work yesterday. Huge congrats to our very clever @VFritzNews."
Here is the man of the moment. Five minutes old and blissfully unaware of the drama he'd caused his mum @VFritzNews #babyfritzy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DPkvTC2VrS— sally nugent (@sallynugent) November 16, 2016
Nugent later tweeted that the baby, who reportedly doesn't yet have a name, was "blissfully unaware of the drama he'd caused".
Fritz thanked her colleague and the doctors and midwives who helped her through the birth, adding that the labour was a BBC Breakfast "team effort".
My heartfelt thanks to @sallynugent & St Mary's drs&midwives who helped me deliver my little boy yesterday. A @BBCBreakfast team effort! 👶🏼— Victoria Fritz (@VFritzNews) November 16, 2016
The scenario even made it to the BBC Breakfast Facebook page.
