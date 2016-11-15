

The company was founded by four male engineering students from North Carolina State University in the U.S., who wanted to help their female friends stay safe while dating and in bars.



"1 in 6 women will be sexually assaulted in her lifetime," write the founders on their website.



"This unthinkable problem has reached epidemic levels on college campuses. And something must be done about it. Power must be handed back to women in what is a devastatingly powerless situation."