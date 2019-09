Drink spiking is still a problem and is sadly something that many of us will experience during a night out. But a new nail polish that can detect so-called date rape drugs, due to launch next year, could help us protect ourselves.Drink spiking involves drugs , such as Rohypnol and ketamine, being added to someone's drink without their knowledge. Symptoms range from lowered inhibitions to unconsciousness, which may lead to a victim being sexually assaulted.Nail-tech company Undercover Colors has developed a polish that enables the wearer to detect whether their drink has been spiked by swirling their finger in their drink.If their drink contains drugs, the nail varnish will change colour.The media first went into a frenzy over the nail polish in 2014, when details of the idea emerged. But after receiving a reported $5.5m worth of investment , the company finally hinted on Facebook that the product could be just months away.