One Hillary Clinton Supporter Got The Best Surprise

As a nation searches for answers after one of the most contentious and improbable presidential elections in some time, some people are turning to nature. Those people include Margot Gerster, and, apparently, Hillary and Bill Clinton.
Gerster was taking a long self-reflective walk in the woods when she happened upon the former First Couple. She took her daughter to visit one of her favourite spots in the woods near Chappaqua, New York. Here's what happened.
"As we were leaving, I heard a bit of rustling coming towards me and as I stepped into the clearing there she was, Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was. I got to hug her and talk to her and tell her that one of my most proudest moments as a mother was taking Phoebe with me to vote for her. She hugged me and thanked me and we exchanged some sweet pleasantries and then I let them continue their walk. Now, I'm not one for signs but I think I'll definitely take this one. So proud."
Bill Clinton took the picture. Check it out below.
Gerster was taking a long self-reflective walk in the woods when she happened upon the former First Couple. She took her daughter to visit one of her favourite spots in the woods near Chappaqua, New York. Here's what happened.
"As we were leaving, I heard a bit of rustling coming towards me and as I stepped into the clearing there she was, Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was. I got to hug her and talk to her and tell her that one of my most proudest moments as a mother was taking Phoebe with me to vote for her. She hugged me and thanked me and we exchanged some sweet pleasantries and then I let them continue their walk. Now, I'm not one for signs but I think I'll definitely take this one. So proud."
Bill Clinton took the picture. Check it out below.
Advertisement