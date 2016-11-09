Sadiq Khan has reacted to Donald Trump's shocking US election victory by challenging him to bring the country together after a bruising and divisive campaign.
The Mayor of London, who was the first Muslim to become the mayor of a major Western capital city, has been a vocal opponent of the president-elect since he called for Muslims to be banned from the US in December.
Speaking after Trump's victory, Khan said: “It’s no secret that I’m no fan of Donald Trump or the way he has conducted his campaign, but he has clearly won the US presidential election," the Evening Standard reported.
"The campaign divided America — and the world — and emotions are understandably running high.
“I hope Donald Trump will now do everything in his power to unite people and bring divided communities back together. I wish him well.”
Khan previously called Trump's views on Islam "ignorant", adding that he didn't want an exemption from his policy to ban all Muslims from travelling to the US.
The London Mayor was outspoken in his support of Clinton, saying earlier this year that she was "obviously the most experienced candidate to run to be the president," and that a female presidency would send a "phenomenal" message.
Big night ahead for our friends in the US. May the best candidate win.. (and I hope she does!) #ElectionDay— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 8, 2016
Clinton congratulated Khan on his election to the mayoralty earlier this year.
Son of a Pakistani bus driver, champion of workers' rights and human rights, and now Mayor of London. Congrats, @SadiqKhan. -H— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2016
We can only mourn the loss of a close political relationship that might have been.
