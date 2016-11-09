

"We're flabbergasted to be honest. It's scary. We still can't believe it's actually real," Mather and Jones told Refinery29 when asked about their reaction to the result.



They were motivated to create the devices after reading the news coverage of the president elect making "unwanted sexual advances on women". (Remember, this is the man who shrugged off his alleged sexual harassment of women as "locker-room talk" and said women who seek abortions deserve “some form of punishment”.)



"We were chatting around what we could do to help and raise awareness of the issue. But instead of handling it in a serious way, we wanted to create something fun and humorous to get the message out there. So next time he tries to grab a pussy, he'll get more than he bargained for," they said.



On the whole, the response to their campaign has been positive. "People found them really funny. Everyone we've given them to so far has loved them – except one Trump supporter who got a little angry at us!



"We even got some airline hostesses to put them on, but their supervisor came and told them off as they are an American airline."