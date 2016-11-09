The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States comes as a blow to millions of people: people of colour, Muslims, disabled people, not least of all women.
But while the result has dealt a massive blow to feminism and women around the world, the fight against Trump and his obvious contempt for women continues. It does, at least, for two British women.
Chaz Mather and Lucy Jones, a creative team from Watford, want to help protect others from 'Trump’s wandering hands', and have created 'Trump pussy protectors', a mousetrap-like device designed to be worn around a woman's waist.
The pair have been handing them out free at Heathrow airport to UK tourists travelling to America over the last few days and will be back there this evening.
While they hadn't expected Trump to win, they said they're determined to hand more out from 8pm after they finish work.
We're all doomed.... maybe #TrumpPussyProtection should branch out and start making #EndOfTheWorldProtection. 😖😖— TrumpPussyProtectors (@PussyProtection) November 9, 2016
"We're flabbergasted to be honest. It's scary. We still can't believe it's actually real," Mather and Jones told Refinery29 when asked about their reaction to the result.
They were motivated to create the devices after reading the news coverage of the president elect making "unwanted sexual advances on women". (Remember, this is the man who shrugged off his alleged sexual harassment of women as "locker-room talk" and said women who seek abortions deserve “some form of punishment”.)
"We were chatting around what we could do to help and raise awareness of the issue. But instead of handling it in a serious way, we wanted to create something fun and humorous to get the message out there. So next time he tries to grab a pussy, he'll get more than he bargained for," they said.
On the whole, the response to their campaign has been positive. "People found them really funny. Everyone we've given them to so far has loved them – except one Trump supporter who got a little angry at us!
"We even got some airline hostesses to put them on, but their supervisor came and told them off as they are an American airline."
Please watch where you put your fingers Trump! #TrumpPussyProtector #PussyGrabbing #USElection2016 #USElection #HilaryClinton pic.twitter.com/8VYl0XBf48— TrumpPussyProtectors (@PussyProtection) November 8, 2016
Mather and Jones have vowed to continue campaigning against sexual harassment now that Trump has been elected and are currently working on another project, they told us.
It's a dark, frightening day for women, but it's heartening that some have already picked themselves back up and are continuing the fight.
