Britain has awoken to the news this morning that Donald Trump is to be the next president of the United States. What seemed to be inconceivable a few months ago is now a painful reality. And much of the country is in disbelief. As we all try to comes to terms with this news over our morning coffee, many celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their response to the historic vote. Here are just a few reactions.

Nigella Lawson wasn't afraid to mince her words.

J.K. Rowling had encouraging words for her upset fans.
Alexa Chung has had enough.
Thandie Newton tweeted the much-shared emotional speech made by political activist Van Jones.

Lily Allen has been particularly vocal all morning.
Nick Grimshaw's morning greeting was much less perky than usual.
Artist Grayson Perry had an interesting take on what Trump's victory means about the state of masculinity.
James Corden thought the news felt familiar.
Actor Riz Ahmed tried to inspire his followers.
Charlotte Church wasn't going to feel defeated.
Like many, Daisy Lowe could only express disbelief.
While Minnie Driver tried to spread the love.
