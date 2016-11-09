Nigella Lawson wasn't afraid to mince her words.
This is more than just populism- it's racism. Confederate flags will be flying— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) November 9, 2016
J.K. Rowling had encouraging words for her upset fans.
We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don't let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line. https://t.co/ro9AkRSc9Q— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016
Nice one 👌. Nice 👌. One 👌. The swirling whirlpool of darkness triumphs once more. 😢— alexa chung (@alexa_chung) November 9, 2016
"This was a whitelash against a changing country" @VanJones68 https://t.co/soNLSUYZpr— Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) November 9, 2016
Lily Allen has been particularly vocal all morning.
Today is for outrage and disappointment. Tomorrow we take our world back. #revolutionstartshere— lily allen (@lilyallen) November 9, 2016
And people wonder why I'm doing all this stuff about out of control backward looking masculinity— Grayson Perry (@Alan_Measles) November 9, 2016
This is hard. But it's ok. It's gonna be ok. The future belongs to "us". Not "us v them". Get sad and angry if u have to.But then get active— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) November 9, 2016
Goodnight-can't stay up+watch the slo-mo apocalypse. Reformation comes out of times like these. I'm banking on that, I'm going to LOVE MORE.— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) November 9, 2016