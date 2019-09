Prince Harry has attacked the press for its coverage of his relationship with American actor Meghan Markle, highlighting its "racial undertones".In a statement released by Kensington Palace, he condemned the media for subjecting her to a "wave of abuse and harassment" and said it was "not right" that she should be subjected to such treatment, The Guardian reported The statement, which is the first confirmation that the pair are in a relationship, said press coverage in the last week has crossed a line."His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," read the statement, which was issued by the prince's communications secretary and is unprecedented in its damning tone."Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.