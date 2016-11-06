Adele Claps Back At Men Who Tell Women To Shave

In case you needed another reason to love Adele more than you already do, worry not! Her recent Vanity Fair interview basically made our hearts swoon. In spite of her famous ballads, where she mourns lost love and time gone by, Adele is not a woman who waits around for a man to tell her what to do and she definitely doesn't do things to please the men in her life. Or, in fact, to please anyone in her life except for herself.
As Adele tells Vanity Fair, she is far from worried about keeping up with certain societal standards of beauty while she's on tour. In this case, this means she sometimes goes a while without shaving her legs — and she's far from worried about how her boyfriend feels about it.
Allegedly, Vanity Fair's interviewer asked Adele if her boyfriend minded that the singer-songwriter sometimes goes a month without shaving. In what we're beginning to recognise as true Adele honesty, she said simply, "He has no choice. I'll have no man telling me to shave my fuckin' legs. Shave yours." Our feminist selves basically exploded.
While removing body hair is absolutely a personal choice, we know all too well that societal pressures can make women feel that they must remove all body hair in order to be attractive, professional, and even clean. Whether you choose to remove your body hair or not, Adele's perspective is super-refreshing and super-necessary as a reminder to do things for yourself, not for others — including the men in your life.
