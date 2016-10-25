On Tuesday lunchtime it was confirmed that Heathrow airport will be getting a third runway. It has been one of the most hotly-debated transport topics in recent years and, not surprisingly, politicians have been hugely divided over it. It will cost £17.6 billion, lead to 783 homes being demolished, and will inevitably contribute to climate change. BUT it will provide an enormous boost to the economy. So who exactly thinks what?
Boris Johnson
The Foreign Secretary has previously said that he was prepared to "lie down in front of bulldozers" to stop the proposed expansion of the world's busiest airport. When the government gave the third runway the green light this afternoon, Johnson reacted by saying:
"No other great city would do this to its inhabitants. New York is going to be the city of beautiful skyscrapers, Paris the city of lights and London in the future, if we go ahead with this project, will be known as the city of planes."
"London will be known as the city of planes", @BorisJohnson on #Heathrow expansion https://t.co/cA8RCjfl7A https://t.co/UL58xeUlEM— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 25, 2016
Zac Goldsmith
The MP for Richmond Park and Kingston and one-time London mayoral candidate confirmed, as promised, that he would be resigning in protest of the third runway.
Following the Government's catastrophic Heathrow announcement, I will be meeting my constituents later today before making a statement.— Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) October 25, 2016
Sadiq Khan
The London mayor wanted Gatwick to be given a second runway as opposed to Heathrow getting a third.
Heathrow expansion is the wrong decision. Gatwick would have boosted our economy and been quicker & cheaper to build https://t.co/jv5WZY4NYF pic.twitter.com/sru9M8WYPd— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 25, 2016
Chris Grayling
The Transport Minister insists that a third runway at Heathrow gives a clear message to the rest of the world, as reported The Daily Telegraph:
"A new runway at Heathrow will improve connectivity in the UK itself and crucially boost our connections with the rest of the world, supporting exports, trade and job opportunities. This isn’t just a great deal for business, it’s a great deal for passengers who will also benefit from access to more airlines, destinations and flights."
My challenge to the Government: how can this disastrous #Heathrow plan possibly fit with the UK's climate change obligations? #NoNewRunways pic.twitter.com/Lrzvfiet6h— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 25, 2016
