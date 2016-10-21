Malala Wants To Be The Prime Minister Of Pakistan

After hearing about all the amazing things Malala Yousafzai has done, we kind of wish she could just run the world. While that may not be possible, she could one day run her country.
At least that's her dream, she said at an United Arab Emirates conference Wednesday, according to Gulf News. And we don't doubt that she could accomplish it.
She recalled how learning about Benazir Bhutto, the first woman leader of a Muslim nation and two-time prime minister of Pakistan, made her aware of the opportunities available to her.
"It allowed me to recognise the potential that I had, and that I can have as a woman, to achieve anything in my life," she said. "My dream changed from becoming a doctor to becoming the prime minister of Pakistan."
In this position, she added, she'd continue her work of expanding girls' and refugees' access to education.
She may only be 19, but she'd have our vote.
